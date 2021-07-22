Jeremy J. Mullin, 42, formerly of Lowville

Jeremy J. Mullin, 42, of Ontario, NY, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jeremy J. Mullin, 42, of Ontario, NY, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

A Funeral Mass will be said at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 23, 2021 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Rev. Scott Belina, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Lowville Rural Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jeremy Mullin to Strong Memorial Hospital Palliative Care Unit, P.O. Box 270032, Rochester, NY 14627. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367.

Jeremy is survived by his cherished children, Alexandra Kim Mullin, 13, and Jaxson Joseph Mullin, 11; his parents Robert “Bob” and Deb Mullin of Lowville; paternal grandmother, Diane (Turck) Mullin of Lowville; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Cole M. and Deb (Szewil) Mullin of Glenfield; Travis R. and Cary (Purvines) Mullin of Bernhards Bay; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Archie and Beatrice Moore; paternal grandfather Fay M. Mullin; and his first cousin, Jenny Moore.

Jeremy was born on June 9, 1979 in Watertown, NY, a son of Robert and Deb (Moore) Mullin. He graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1997 and SUNY Cobleskill in 1999. Jeremy played football, baseball, lacrosse and fast pitch softball after high school.

Jeremy worked for Faery’s Nursery and Landscaping in Ransomville from June 1999 to June 2000. He then worked for Kiernan Contractors in Glenfield from June 2000 to 2003. On June 5, 2004, he married Amanda K. Birchenough at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville. The marriage later ended in divorce. Jeremy worked for Tambe Electric Inc. of Victor from 2003 to 2017, and from 2017 to present Jeremy was employed by Optimation Technology Inc., Rochester, NY.

Jeremy attended St. Maximilian Parish in Ontario, NY.

Jeremy enjoyed hunting, especially when Jaxon could sit in the tree stand with him. He enjoyed his Harley Davidson motorcycle and was an avid

Craigslist buyer and seller. His favorite pastime was spending time with his children and watching them at their soccer, baseball and football games.

