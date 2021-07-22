Advertisement

Judith “Judy” Ann Poirier, 80, of Ogdensburg

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Judith “Judy” Ann Poirier, age 80, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 8:30AM at Notre Dame Church. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2:00PM to 5:00PM on Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Poirier passed away on Tuesday evening, July 20, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Home, Ogdensburg. Judith is survived by her two sons, Michael Poirier of Ogdensburg, NY and Charles Poirier and his wife, Tamara, of Massena, NY; a brother, Earl G. “George” Miller and his wife, Melanie, of Greene, NY; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by three brothers, Paul Miller in infancy, Robert Miller and James H. Miller Jr. Judith was born on October 18, 1940, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of James H. and Philomene (Ramie) Miller. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1958 and later from A. Barton School of Nursing in 1961. Judith married Ernest W. Poirier on September 5, 1964, at Notre Dame Church with Msgr. A.D. Charbonneau officiating. He predeceased her on July 12, 1974. Judith was a register nurse in the OR at Hepburn Hospital for thirty-one years until her retirement in 1996. Judith enjoyed reading, crocheting, oil painting and cake decorating. Donations may be made in Judith’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105.

