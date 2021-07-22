Advertisement

Kathleen Sue Armstrong, 71, of Sackets Harbor

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen Sue Armstrong, Allen Dr. Sackets Harbor, passed away Tuesday July 20th, 2021 at her home. She was 71.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, July 24th, 2021 from 1 pm – 4 pm at the home of son Marshall Spies, 17560 County Route 59, Dexter, NY 13634. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

She is survived by her son Marshall Spies and his fiancé' Tammy; her grandchildren Iris and her husband William Holland, Felts Mills, Colton and Connor Spies, both of Dexter and Cayden Spies, Clayton; her great grandson Quinton Pugsley, Antwerp; two sisters Nancy Belcher, Adams and Christine Orr, Watertown and a brother Glenn “Corky” Armstrong; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a daughter Mary Heenan.

Kathleen was born August 19, 1949, a daughter to Glenn and Grace Countryman Armstrong. She was educated in Rodman schools. She worked hard for many years.

Kathleen was affectionally know as “Hammy” by her grandchildren.

She enjoyed snowmobiling, riding her horse, DC, and kayaking in the summer. She was a former member of the Don Rounds American Legion Post in Adams.

Memorial contributions may be made at Lung Cancer Foundation of America (lcfamerica.org).

Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.

