Man accused of throwing evidence out the window

(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Heuvelton man is accused of tossing evidence of meth-making out of his vehicle as police were pulling him over for a traffic stop.

State police say they pulled over 33-year-old Joshua Hanna in Ogdensburg Tuesday afternoon and found meth and meth-making ingredients.

He also allegedly had a loaded .22-caliber rifle.

Hanna was charged with third-degree manufacturing methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle,

He was arraigned in Ogdensburg city court and released.

