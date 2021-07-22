Advertisement

Massena man allegedly causes nuisance with fake assault-style rifle

Lawrence Donnelly
Lawrence Donnelly(Ogdensburg Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man was arrested after he allegedly took what appeared to be an assault-style rifle into the Ogdensburg Walmart on Monday.

Ogdensburg city police say the weapon 39-year-old Lawrence Donnelly of Massena had was actually an airsoft rifle.

Police say Donnelly was allegedly in possession of two controlled substances when they found him at the store’s service counter.

He was charged with second-degree criminal nuisance, disorderly conduct, and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

What appears to be an assault-style rifle turned out to be an airsoft rifle.
What appears to be an assault-style rifle turned out to be an airsoft rifle.(WWNY)

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In Jefferson County, Plessis fire officials said a utility pole and tree came down on Hunter...
Storm brings down trees, poles, power lines, leaves thousands without electricity
A two-story wood-frame home caught fire in the town of Lyme early Wednesday morning.
Fire breaks out overnight in town of Lyme home
Nicole Lacey
Nicole Lacey manslaughter case headed to trial
New Yorkers are no longer able to sign up or re-enroll for The Department of Homeland...
Threatened strike could cause delays when Canadian border reopens
Handcuffs, money
Former employee accused of stealing from law firm

Latest News

Andrew Petrie
Ogdensburg man accused of possessing dagger & brass knuckles
Jefferson County Sheriff
Woman allegedly threatened with wooden stake inside her home
Traffic Advisory
Traffic advisory: Route 12 in Lewis County
7-day forecast
Thursday AM Weather