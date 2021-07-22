Massena man allegedly causes nuisance with fake assault-style rifle

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Massena man was arrested after he allegedly took what appeared to be an assault-style rifle into the Ogdensburg Walmart on Monday.

Ogdensburg city police say the weapon 39-year-old Lawrence Donnelly of Massena had was actually an airsoft rifle.

Police say Donnelly was allegedly in possession of two controlled substances when they found him at the store’s service counter.

He was charged with second-degree criminal nuisance, disorderly conduct, and two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

What appears to be an assault-style rifle turned out to be an airsoft rifle. (WWNY)

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.