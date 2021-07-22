Advertisement

Ogdensburg man accused of possessing dagger & brass knuckles

Andrew Petrie
Andrew Petrie(Ogdensburg Police Department)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city police say they seized metal knuckles and a dagger during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Police charged Andrew Petrie of Ogdensburg with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, and unlicensed operation.

He was being held in the police lockup Wednesday night while awaiting arraignment.

