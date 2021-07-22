Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) - Dozens of muffin products are being recalled over a possible listeria contamination.
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling their packaged muffins products, sold across the U.S. under various brand names, including Uncle Wally’s and The Worthy Crumb.
The generic brand muffins of Walmart, 7-Eleven and Stop & Shop are also among those included in the recall.
The company is instructing consumers to immediately dispose of the products.
Give and Go said there are no reported illnesses and the recall is out of an abundance of caution.
A full list of the muffins affected by the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.
