Protect yourself from mosquitoes by dumping standing water

Mosquito
Mosquito(kfyr)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - They’re pests, they come out in large numbers after a lot of rain, and they could threaten your health.

We’re talking about mosquitoes.

The bugs are drawn to standing water after wet weather like we’ve been experiencing.

It’s where females lay their eggs.

No one wants a bunch of blood-suckers around, so health experts are reminding people of simple tips to keep the insects away.

“After a rainfall, go out and check your yard. Check your property. Anytime and place you can find that standing water, a children’s toy or something, just dump the water out. So, if you’re able to remove that water, maintain your gutters, just reduce any standing water around your property, it will greatly reduce the number of mosquitoes,” said Jeff Leiendecker, Jefferson County Public Health.

A particular type of mosquito, known as the container mosquito, breeds in standing water around homes and is a known carrier of West Nile virus.

Health experts say West Nile is a threat in New York, but the north country doesn’t see many instances of the disease.

