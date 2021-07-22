A refreshing start to the day

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be another gorgeous day.

It was a little chilly to start, but we’ll have mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-70s.

There’s a very small chance of a few sprinkles in St. Lawrence County this afternoon.

Clouds will increase heading into evening and we could see a quick blast of rain overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

There’s a 20 percent chance of showers Friday morning but the rest of the day will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be around 80 and mostly sunny on Saturday.

There could be some morning rain showers on Sunday. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

