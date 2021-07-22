Robert W. Nabewaniec, 71, of Carthage, NY passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY surrounded by family following a long battle with cancer. (Funeral Home)

Robert, son of Aloysius and Margaret (Wager) Nabewaniec, was born on September 29, 1949, in West Carthage NY. He grew up in Deferiet, NY and graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1968. Following graduation, he served in the United States Navy from 1968 to 1972. He graduated from Brockport College in 1976 and began his teaching career as an elementary teacher in the Carthage Central School District, retiring in 2004 after 28 years.

Robert married Pamela Marie Strife on April 11, 1981, at St. James Catholic Church in Carthage NY and they recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. Robert was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed watching the Syracuse Orangeman and New York Giants. He enjoyed playing golf, spending time at his family camp on Soft Maple Flow, traveling the country with his wife, Pam, spending time with his grandchildren, and making friends with strangers wherever he went; never shying away from striking up a conversation.

Robert is survived by his wife Pamela (Strife) Nabewaniec; brothers, Edward Nabewaniec of Deferiet, NY, Ronald (Glenda) Nabewaniec of Jamesville NY; children, Caitlyn (Timothy) Mollett of San Antonio, TX, Ross (Lauren Paul) Nabewaniec of Baltimore, MD, and Colin Nabewaniec of Aviano, Italy; grandchildren Braden and Elise Mollett; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Robert is predeceased by his parents Margaret and Aloysius and an infant sister, Lucinda.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00pm noon on Monday, July 26th at the Bezanilla – McGraw Funeral Home with Deacon Richard Staab officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00am – 12:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carthage Area Rescue Squad. Donations may be made online, or via mail at PO Box 714, Carthage, NY 13619.

