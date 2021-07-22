Sally O’Neill Dugan, 92, formerly of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Funeral service for Sally O’Neill Dugan, formerly of Watertown, NY, will be held Saturday, July 24th 2021 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Cape Vincent, NY. Visitation will begin at 11:00 AM and will conclude with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 Noon. The Mass will be concelebrated by her nephew Father Timothy Canaan and her first cousin Father Leo Wiley.

Sally Dugan, age 92, of Corinth Texas, passed away on November 19, 2020.

Sally was born in Watertown, New York on February 15, 1928. She was the oldest child of Herman and Sarah O’Neill, and had three younger sisters: Mary, Charlotte, and Therese. Sally graduated high school in 1946 from Immaculate Heart Academy in Watertown, NY. She then attended the College of St. Rose School of Nursing in Albany, NY and graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She received a Master of Science – Adult Health Nursing Degree from the Graduate School of Nursing at the State University of New York at Buffalo in 1970. In 1981, she completed the Enterostomal Therapy Professional Education Program from Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Employment History:

· Albany NY 1950 – 1954

o Visiting Nurse Association

o Clinical Instructor at Albany Practical Nurse School

· Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, Watertown NY 1955-1956

o Medical-Surgical Clinical Instructor

· Veterans Administration Hospital, Albany Ny 1956-1958

o Medical-surgical patient staff nursing

· Mercy Hospital of Nursing, Scranton PA 1960-1964

o Surgical Clinical Nursing Instructor

· Private Duty Nursing – Watertown NY 1964-1966

o Primary nursing care in hospital and in home

· Veterans Administration Hospital, Buffalo NY 1966-1972

o Inservice Nursing Instructor

· Veterans Administration Hospital, Durham NC 1973-1987

o Primary nursing – Hematology/Oncology Clinic

· Duke University School of Nursing 1977- 1987

o Clinical Preceptor

· University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill 1983- 1987

o Adjunct Assistant Professor

· United States Peace Corps 1988-1989

o Peace Corps Volunteer in Yemen

§ Set up a medical clinic for local health care

Professional Accomplishments and Achievements

· RN, MSN, ET

· Nurse Professional Standards Board and Nursing Procedure Committee for Buffalo VA Hospital

· Board of Directors of North Carolina Hospice

· American Cancer Society in Durham – Chairperson and Executive Board Member

· Published article: Clinics in Geriatric Medicine

Personal Accomplishments and Achievements

· Volunteer staff at St. Philips Catholic Church in Lewisville, TX

· Stephens Ministry volunteer

Sally enjoyed spending time at their family’s weekend cottage on the St. Lawrence River at Fishers Landing, NY with her husband Richard Dugan and daughter Erin Dugan. They enjoyed taking week-long boat trips in their wooden boat up the canals in Canada, boating and fishing around the Thousand Islands region of the St. Lawrence River, and hosting family parties at the river front cottage in Fishers Landing.

After moving to Durham North Carolina, Sally and her daughter Erin enjoyed spending weekends at their cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Boone, NC; and spending occasional weekends at the North Carolina coast. Her hobbies included boating, watercolor painting, travel, and volunteer work.

In 1994, she moved to Flower Mound, Texas to live with her daughter Erin and son-in-law Eric. Her only grandchild, Ethan, was born in December of 1994 and became Sally’s primary passion. Ethan was born with special needs, and Sally devoted the rest of her life to helping raise him.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband Richard Dugan; sister Charlotte Canaan; and brother-in-law John Sgroi. She is survived by her daughter Erin Dugan; son-in-law Eric Smith; grandson Ethan Dugan-Smith; sisters Mary Sgroi and Therese Sparacino; brothers-in-law Timothy Canaan and Joe Sparacino; godson Father Timothy Canaan; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

