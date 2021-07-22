Advertisement

The South Bay Band at the Clayton Opera House

Saturday, July 24 at 7:30 pm
By Craig Thornton
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

This Saturday, stop by for the South Bay Band! They play acoustic covers of blues, pop, country and bluegrass.

The band South Bay performs acoustic covers of blues, pop, country and bluegrass, plus original songs by Alan Hutchinson. Known for their tight harmonies and uplifting performances, the band plays for events at local venues. Alan Hutchinson, Clayton, plays guitar, provides lead vocals and writes several of the group’s songs. Phil Pennington, Clayton and Pennsylvania, plays harmonica, often attending blues workshops in Clarksdale, Miss., and Huntington, W.V., to fine-tune his skills. Chris Rosier, Clayton, offers lead vocals and plays guitar. He recently completed a graduate degree in fine arts at SUNY Plattsburgh and is continuing his art studies at SUNY Oswego. Jim Rooney plays upright bass, mandolin and banjo. Erin Greene is a lead vocalist.

