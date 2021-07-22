Tractor pulls, animal shows draw crowds at Lewis County Fair

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Animal shows and the crowd-pleasing tractor pull capped off day 3 of the Lewis County Fair.

The annual garden tractor pulls are off! With the pop of a wheelie and the pull of a sled, drivers aim to go the longest distance.

“There’s quite a bit of people and pullers, we have a lot of fun here,” said Mark LaGrande, Brookfield garden tractor pullers.

The lawnmowers aren’t your typical John Deere. Drivers soup them up by hand.

“Everybody takes them apart right to the last screw, then put them back together with special parts,” said LaGrande.

Those special parts enable them to tug along thousands of pounds.

“The sled weighs around 7,000 pounds, I believe, and it has a box that moves with it so it’s harder as you go,” said

Bill Robertson, Catskill Dirt Slingers. “It’s entertaining stuff.

But the tractors weren’t the only entertainment on day three of the fair. The cow and goat shows were also drawing crowds.

Kiera Tanner and her goat took a spin in the ring.

“I think she did pretty well,” said Tanner.

And Kalli the cow won a blue ribbon with the help of her handler Emmie Ganklosser.

“She’s really sassy and can be a pain sometimes, but she loves the showing and shows herself off,” said Ganklosser.

If you liked the animals, there are more shows Friday and Saturday.

If the tractors peaked your interest, there’s a big show Thursday at the grandstands and it starts at 7 p.m.

