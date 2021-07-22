Advertisement

William M. Dennee, 92, of Bidgeport

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIDGEPORT, New York (WWNY) - William M. Dennee, 92, died July 18, 2021 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife, Gertrude (Trudy). He is survived by his children, Mary Ann Benkoski (Jim Scheiderich), Michael Dennee (Debbie), Peggy Downey (Dave), Mark Dennee (Mary Jo) and Suzy Leuschner (Eric). He had 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He was in the Navy and then worked at GM in Syracuse for over 40 years. He was a member of the Lions Club and Scoutmaster for several years in Bridgeport.

Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 23 at Cleveland Funeral Home, 188 Broadway, Cape Vincent. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ronald McDonald’s House in Syracuse, NY.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Kathryn B. O’Geen, 90, of Massena
Funeral service for Sally O’Neill Dugan, formerly of Watertown, NY, will be held Saturday, July...
Sally O’Neill Dugan, 92, formerly of Watertown
Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency meeting
More clarity on JCIDA’s tax deal proposal
After Tuesday's storm, parking lots started to look like mud bogging tracks at the Lewis County...
Wet, muddy parking puts no damper on Lewis County Fair

Obituaries

The Stanley Cup
Stanley Cup comes to St. Lawrence County
WWNY U.S. border remains closed to Canadians for at least another month
Bassmaster Elite Tournament in Clayton in 2020
Clayton shops look forward to reeling in Bassmaster business
Storm cleanup continued Wednesday in St. Lawrence County.
St. Lawrence County especially hard hit by storm
Police lights
Lowville man jailed on drug charges
Nicole Lacey
Nicole Lacey manslaughter case headed to trial