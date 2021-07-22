William M. Dennee, 92, of Bidgeport

BIDGEPORT, New York (WWNY) - William M. Dennee, 92, died July 18, 2021 after a brief illness. He was predeceased by his wife, Gertrude (Trudy). He is survived by his children, Mary Ann Benkoski (Jim Scheiderich), Michael Dennee (Debbie), Peggy Downey (Dave), Mark Dennee (Mary Jo) and Suzy Leuschner (Eric). He had 11 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. He was in the Navy and then worked at GM in Syracuse for over 40 years. He was a member of the Lions Club and Scoutmaster for several years in Bridgeport.

Funeral Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 23 at Cleveland Funeral Home, 188 Broadway, Cape Vincent. Burial will follow at the Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Ronald McDonald’s House in Syracuse, NY.

Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com

