Woman allegedly threatened with wooden stake inside her home

Jefferson County Sheriff
Jefferson County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Two people are accused of breaking into a woman’s home and threatening her with a large wooden stake.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 25-year-old Emmanuel Aigbokhan of the town of LeRay and 30-year-old Isis Arnold of Watertown allegedly broke into the home on Riverside Drive in Deferiet on June 6.

They were each charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree menacing, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both were arraigned in Champion town court and released.

