60th edition of Seaway Festival starts Saturday

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The 60th edition of Ogdensburg’s biggest party kicks off Saturday morning, and doesn’t stop until Sunday, August 1.

The Seaway Festival was sidelined in 2020 by COVID-19, but returns this year with a variety of activities, starting on day one.

“We have the fishing derby. We have the adult fishing derby which is going to be great. We have a concert in the park. The canoe race we actually have an Olympian is going to be in the race,” said Laurel Roethel, co-chair of the festival.

“People are so excited that we’re going to actually going to be out of the house and able to do things. It’s wonderful.”

A complete schedule of activities can be found here. Of note, the fireworks are next Friday night at 9:45 from the Greenbelt area, and the festival’s traditional highpoint - the parade down Ford Street - starts at 11 AM Saturday.

Two things will be missing this year, “Battle of the Bands” and the carnival rides. Both were upended by the unsure COVID-19 situation.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.