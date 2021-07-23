Drummer with north country ties is the backbone for Oak Ridge Boys

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A drummer with some local roots is hitting the stage at the Lewis County Fair.

Austin Curcuruto is a professional drummer for the Oak ridge boys. He learned to play from his grandfather and mother at a young age.

A Gouverneur High School grad in the early 2000′s, he moved shortly after to Nashville to pursue music, landing a gig the Oak Ridge Boys in 2017.

Curcuruto says it took a lot of hard work to get to this point and wants others to know they can forge a similar path for themselves.

“As cheesy as it sounds, the sky is the limit,” Curcuruto said. “You know, believe in yourself, believe in your abilities. Don’t let anybody else get in your way, you know? There are going to be some downers that will try to bring you down- plow right on through and stay focused because you’re capable of anything. You just got to put your mind to it and you got to get in the batter’s box and do it.”

The Oak Ridge Boys concert is one of the main events of this year’s Lewis County Fair. It’s slated for Friday, July 23rd at 7:30 p.m. at the grandstand.

