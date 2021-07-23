Advertisement

Engineer: Avenue next to collapsed Florida condo could fail

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — An engineer hired to help figure out why a South Florida condominium collapsed last month is warning officials that it still might not be safe enough to reopen the avenue out front.

Structural engineer Allyn Kilsheimer warned officials in a letter on Thursday that Collins Avenue could crumble.

All that remains of the Champlain building are the walls of the underground parking garage around a hollowed-out foundation.

Kilsheimer says that traffic could cause the nearby wall to fail and parts of the street to collapse. Miami-Dade officials say they’ll shore up the walls before fully opening the main thoroughfare for beachfront cities.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash between a bicycle and truck
Watertown woman killed in bike, pickup truck crash
Jefferson County Sheriff
Woman allegedly threatened with wooden stake inside her home
Lawrence Donnelly
Massena man allegedly causes stir with fake assault-style rifle
The pilot, 18-year-old Landon Lucas, landed in a gap in traffic on the Route 52 Causeway in New...
18-year-old pilot makes emergency landing in traffic on NJ bridge
Covid-19 cases
Carthage reunion attendees test positive for COVID-19

Latest News

For Rent
NY releases some rent aid, but lawmakers say it’s too little
WWNY TV Dinner 11-15-19
TV Dinner: Ploughman’s Lunch
The 15th Can-Am Fastpitch Shootout in the Thousand Islands is back this weekend after a year...
Can-Am fastpitch shootout this weekend
Japan spent billions to prepare for the Summer Games. Then came the pandemic, forcing them to...
Olympics: View of Tokyo venues from the sky