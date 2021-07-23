Frederick Joseph Bingle, 88, of Naumburg, New York, passed peacefully into the hands of God on July 22, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

NAUMBURG, New York (WWNY) - Frederick Joseph Bingle, 88, of Naumburg, New York, passed peacefully into the hands of God on July 22, 2021. He was surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home.

Fred, the son of the late Harry Dewey Bingle and Dorothy (Riffanacht) Bingle, was born on July 24, 1932, at the Idle Ease Birthing Home in Croghan, New York. Fred loved the time spent growing up on the family farm on Route 26 near Carthage. He attended the District 14 one-room schoolhouse near his home. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1949 where he was senior class president, played with the Watertown Symphony, and was a member of the rifle team. After high school, he completed business school at the Watertown School of Commerce.

He married the love of his life, Doris Mae Graves, on April 20, 1963, at the Castorland Methodist Episcopal Church with Reverend Robert Bird officiating. They made their home in Naumburg. His greatest joy was being husband to Doris and father to his three children and their families. He loved attending their many activities and life events.

Fred worked at J.P. Lewis, St. Regis Paper Company, and Beaverite before retiring as the production scheduler for James River Corporation in 1994.

Fred was a member of the Beaver Valley United Methodist Church in Naumburg where he was a member of the men’s choir and a trustee. He served in the Castorland Volunteer Fire Department, and was a member of the Carthage Rod and Gun Club and the Bethany Masonic Lodge.

Fred’s favorite hobby was playing his fiddle. He was a member of the Black River Valley Old Tyme Fiddlers where he was inducted into the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Hall of Fame in 1998. He was a featured fiddler at The Genesee Valley Country Village Fiddlers’ Fair. Fred enjoyed sharing his love of fiddling by playing at nursing homes, churches, and parties. Over the years, he played with several groups including Fancy Four, The String Pickers, Fiddling Friends, Sugar and Spice, and Down Home. Fred was a member of the Northeast Fiddlers Association in Barre, Vermont, where he placed in many competitions in the senior division.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 years, Doris Mae (Graves), and three children; a daughter, Kathryn (Edward) Walseman; a son, Steven (Amy) Bingle; and a daughter, Sharon (Gregory) Towse. He is survived by six grandchildren; Zachary (Michelle) Walseman, Eric Bingle, Matthew (Anna) Walseman, Christina Towse, Scott Bingle, and Andrew Towse. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Pearl Kloster, Mary (Lorne) Fisher, Yvonne Ablan, and Mary Graves, and nine nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Harry and Dorothy Bingle; sister, Elizabeth “Betty” L’Huillier; sister-in-law Ruth Graves; and brothers-in-law, James Kloster, Maurice Graves, and Thomas Ablan.

The family would like to thank Dr. Steven Lyndaker, Lewis County Hospice, and Fred’s devoted caregivers for their kind and compassionate care.

A private funeral will be officiated by Pastor Bruce Chapman and Pastor Tracy Cook. Burial will be at the Naumburg Union Cemetery. Condolences may be left at the Sundquist Funeral Home.

