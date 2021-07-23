Graveside Services: Kellie Ann Sovie, 61, formerly of Ogdensburg

Kellie passed away peacefully at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, Texas on April 21, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

KILLEEN, Texas (WWNY) - A Graveside service for Kellie Ann Sovie, age 61, of Killeen, Texas and formerly of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 11:00AM at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg, NY. Kellie passed away peacefully at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, Texas on April 21, 2021. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 12:00PM at the VFW Post 2936, 1112 Champlain St., Ogdensburg, NY.

Kellie is survived by her husband of 27 years, Andrew Sovie; her daughter and son-in law, April Ann Marie Gooshaw and Steven Crossleyl two granddaughters, Katelynn and Cheyenne Crossley, all of Killeen, Texas; her brothers, Teddy (Lori) Montroy of Bombay, NY, David Montroy of North Lawrence, NY, sister Norma (John) Phillip of Marathon, NY; brother-in-laws Gary Allen Sovie, Ohio, Shawn (Heather) Sovie, Ogdensburg, Matthew (Heather Stevenson) Sovie, Lisbon; sister-in-laws, Nicole Francis, Columbia, SC, Kristie (Raymond) Sovie-Hibbert of Kingston, ON, CA, Samantha (Dennis) Birk, Rio Rancho, NM; stepbrother-in-laws, Ryan Downie (Andrea Piercey), Jeremy Downie (Toni Thomas); stepsister-in-laws, Danielle (Brian) Mills and Shannon Downie. Kellie is also survived by her father and mother-in-law, Gary S. & Lori Sovie and many aunts, ancles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was predeceased by her parents, David & Nancy Montroy; maternal and paternal grandparents; and mother-in-law, Valerie L. Sovie.

Kellie was born December 3, 1959 to David and Nancy Montroy. She attended local schools and graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. Kellie worked as a dietary aide and cook for 14 years at Hepburn hospital. A marriage to Randy Gooshaw ended in divorce. She also worked as an on-site property manager for ALB apartments in Killeen, Texas for 14 years. Kellie married Andrew Sovie on September 17, 1994 at First Baptist church in Ogdensburg.

Kellie was an auxiliary member of the VFW post 2936. She made and decorated many cakes that were raffled off as fundraisers for the post. Kellie enjoyed making new friends. She enjoyed needlepoint, crochet and decorating cakes. She loved her family and her fur babies, Beymax, Pepper and Gizmo. Kellie’s bright smile, hearty laugh and wicked sense of humor will be missed.

