Advertisement

Kayakers rescue fawn found swimming in Lake Superior

By Alissa Pietila and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC/Gray News) - A fawn was helped back to shore after a rescue by a group kayaking along Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday.

WLUC reports the group of kayakers was paddling with their Uncle Duckies Paddling Michigan guide, Cole, when they came upon the swimming whitetail deer in Lake Superior.

Video provided by Danyelle Parris shows the group spending quite a bit of time trying to reign in the fawn, who appears to be a strong swimmer, even in the Lake Superior waves.

Thankfully, one of the kayakers, Sydney Scherer, was able to grab the fawn and bring it aboard her kayak.

The group paddled closer to shore, before Scherer let the fawn down into the shallow water to safety.

Parris originally shared the video on TikTok.

Copyright 2021 WLUC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash between a bicycle and truck
Watertown woman killed in bike, pickup truck crash
Nicole Lacey
Nicole Lacey manslaughter case headed to trial
In Jefferson County, Plessis fire officials said a utility pole and tree came down on Hunter...
Storm brings down trees, poles, power lines, leaves thousands without electricity
A two-story wood-frame home caught fire in the town of Lyme early Wednesday morning.
Fire breaks out overnight in town of Lyme home
Thousand Islands Border Crossing
Threatened strike could cause delays when Canadian border reopens

Latest News

WWNY Extra water in the Black River creates highs and lows for businesses
WWNY
WWNY Protect yourself from mosquitoes by dumping standing water
WWNY Massena pumps the breaks on new cryptocurrency miners
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Dems renew questions about FBI background check of Kavanaugh