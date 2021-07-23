Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin A. Fielding, of Fort Drum

Benjamin A. Fielding, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, loving husband of Jolene (Schmitt/Stokes) Fielding, died of natural causes at Fort Drum, New York on July 18, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Benjamin A. Fielding, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, loving husband of Jolene (Schmitt/Stokes) Fielding, died of natural causes at Fort Drum, New York on July 18, 2021.

In addition to Jolene, his devoted wife of 24 + years, Ben’s memory will be embraced by his two sons, Bennie (21), an ROTC cadet, student and wrestler at Belmont Abbey College, Brogan (16) a student and wrestler at Carthage High School, and his two daughters, McKinley (18), a student and track and cross-country athlete at Carthage High School, and Beatrice (7), a student at Augustinian Academy, gymnast and wrestler of Fort Drum, New York; His Parents, Ben and Marilyn Fielding of Brookfield, Ohio, his brother, David Fielding and wife, Audrey and son David of Richfield, Ohio and sister Monica Smith and daughter Samantha and son Christopher of Brookfield, Ohio.

Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Fielding devoted his life to service to the Nation. He enlisted in the US Army after graduating from John Carroll University in 1992 and commissioned as an Infantry Officer in 2001. LTC Fielding deployed all over the world in support of combat operations. He deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan and served in Germany and Africa. Ben served in the 1st Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, and spent many years serving and supporting the Special Operations community. Ben’s last assignment was the Commander of the 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, Golden Dragons.

LTC Fielding is a graduate of the Air Force War College where he earned a master’s degree of Military Art and Science, focused on Strategic Studies. His passion for History brought him to Youngstown State University with many graduate hours in Military Vietnam History. He is the recipient of five Bronze Star Medals, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, five Meritorious Service Medals, three Army Commendation Medals, the Joint Service Achievement Medal, three Army Achievement Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, the Iraq and Afghanistan Campaign Medals, and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. Ben earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Expert Infantryman’s Badge, The Ranger Tab, Parachutist Badge, and the Air Assault Badge.

Ben’s passion for wrestling and combat sports put him center stage in 2018 in Tiblisi, Georgia and again in 2019 in Skopje, Macedonia to represent Team USA Veterans at the World Championships. He wrestled for Clarion University and John Carroll University where he was a 2X All American. He boxed professionally for many years where he found himself on Tuesday Night Fight Cards of many known fighters. Ben actively gave back to the sport he loved coaching his children, in the local community, along with athletes in the club wrestling circuit across Ohio, PA, NY, and Stuttgart, Germany.

Ben was a devoted Catholic and member of the Saint James Catholic Church in Carthage, NY along with many others throughout the world. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday July 28th from 11 AM - 1 PM at the Saint James Catholic Church, 327 West Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Funeral services will take place immediately following at 1 PM.

The Fielding family would prefer memorial contributions made to: Blackbelt Wrestling Academy, C/O Stephen Brenon, 27181 Military Rd., Watertown, NY 13601.

