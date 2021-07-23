Magic show in Sackets Harbor this weekend

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Three magicians will be performing in Sackets Harbor this weekend.

Garrett Thomas is one of them. He talked about the Magic Beyond Imagination show during an interview on 7 news at Noon. You can watch his interview – and a card trick – in the video above.

Also performing will be magicians Kozmo and Joe Maxwell.

The show is in the Sackets Harbor Ballroom on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24. Both shows are at 7:30 p.m., but Friday’s show is sold out.

You can buy tickets at mbishows.com until 3 p.m. Friday, then through the ballroom at 315-646-7145.

