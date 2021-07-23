Memorial Service: Gerald H. Sholette, 83, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Sholette passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Home, caring for him and always by his side, was his loving wife, Barbara. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Celebration of Life for Gerald H. Sholette, age 83, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on July 29, 2021, at 10:00AM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will be in Notre Dame Cemetery with military honors. Mr. Sholette passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Home, caring for him and always by his side, was his loving wife, Barbara.

Gerald is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Sholette of Ogdensburg, NY; his children, Colleen Sholette of Albany, NY; Memory Malley and her companion, Mike Sassone, of Victor, NY; Julie Hynes and her husband, Rob, of Irondequoit, NY and Douglas Sholette and his wife, Deanne, of Hilton, NY; grandchildren, Rachel Waugh, Sierra Sellers, Kelley, Connor and Patrick Hynes; his siblings, Loren Sholette of Ogdensburg and Elaine Pearce and her husband, David, of Edwards, CO; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Evelyn Sholette; a sister, Memory Morley and her husband, Henry and a sister-in-law, Marie Sholette.

Gerald was born on May 8, 1937, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Lawrence S. and Evelyn (Dumas) Sholette. He attended St. Peter’s and St. Mary’s Academy. Gerald enlisted in the United States Army from 1960, he was stationed in Straubing, Germany and was honorably discharged in 1962. Gerald married Barbara A. Lincoln on September 24, 1960, at Notre Dame Church with Rev. L. Leduc officiating. Before entering the military, he worked at the Chatterbox, a restaurant owned by his parents on the corner of Ford and State St. He also was a Steward (Cook) on ships that sailed the Great Lakes. Gerald was a self-employed electrician for various companies throughout the Ogdensburg area. His proudest accomplishments were that of the work he had done at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center and the Frederick Remington Museum.

Gerald was a proud former member of the Ogdensburg Elks Lodge #772, Ogdensburg Lions Club, and Knights of Columbus as well as the planning and grievance board for the City of Ogdensburg. Gerald enjoyed painting, playing cards, “poker,” lawn darts, golf, hunting, skiing, playing harmonica, reading, history, setting up for the Festival of Trees, helping with household tasks and long walks with his loving wife. Mr. Sholette also enjoyed his time spent going to the casino with his buddies, Dave, John & Willard and traveling to Florida and the beaches of New Smyrna and Ft. Lauderdale.

Gerald will be missed and affectionately remembered as “The Mayor of Country Club Shores,” always treasuring his time spent at camp and on the river with cherished family and great friends. He will be missed by all who knew him, always willing to lend a hand and give advice.

Donations may be made in Gerald’s memory to the St. Joseph’s Foundation, C/o Activity/Recreation Department, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

