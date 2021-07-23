Advertisement

A mostly sunny day

By Beth Hall
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a very small chance of light showers early Friday, but the rest of the day will be dry and mostly sunny.

It won’t be too humid. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Skies stay fairly clear overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Saturday starts out cool, but quickly becomes warm and humid. It will be mostly sunny top start, but clouds will increase throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Rain showers and possible thunderstorms start overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. The rest of Sunday will be dry and mostly cloudy with highs around 80.

It will be sunny, hot and humid Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s both days.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain each day. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

