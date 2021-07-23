WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Join us for the first ever NCAC Pop-Up Art Market, this Saturday from 10a to 2pm in Public Square park in Watertown!

We will have artisans displaying their creations, including Kirsten Sparenborg, Sharon Hughto, Cecelia Thompson, Kitchen Witches Soap, the artists at Fibonacci Art Gallery, Alice Elisabeth Waite, Laura Oakes, Michael Skinnieri, Brenda Maxson, Rene Bush, and more!

Stop by our booth and learn more about the NCAC, see what’s new and find out how to become a member!

