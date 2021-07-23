Octalana B. Parker, 97, formerly of Sackets Harbor, NY passed away June 10, 2021 in Jupiter, FL where she has resided since 1981. (Source: Funeral Home)

JUNIPER, Florida (WWNY) - Octalana B. Parker, 97, formerly of Sackets Harbor, NY passed away June 10, 2021 in Jupiter, FL where she has resided since 1981.

Born on October 31,1923 in Sackets Harbor, NY, daughter of Demont Floyd and Denzel Rhoda (Fawdrey) Burnup, she graduated from Sackets Harbor High School, June 1941.

She was employed by Madison Barracks PX and Petit Drug Store in Sackets Harbor, NY, before enlisting in the US Navy.

She entered the US Navy on January 31,1944 and served during WWII as a clerical worker in Washington, DC. She was honorably discharged as a Storekeeper 2nd Class on July 17,1946.

She returned to Sackets Harbor where she married Kenworth J. Parker on August 6,1948 at the Christ Episcopal Church.

Octalana began working for Jefferson County as a typist in 1947, she worked her way up the ranks to become supervisor for the Department of Motor Vehicle and then went on to work for the Department of Social Services as a clerical worker before retiring in 1981.

Her husband worked for NYS Department of Transportation, also retiring in 1981. Following their retirement the couple moved to Jupiter, FL. Her husband passed away on June 15, 2006.

Besides her parents and beloved husband, she is predeceased by two sisters, Cora Alice Breuer and Thelma Rose McHale, two brothers, Floyd Burnup and Gaynard Burnup.

She is survived by her five children, 13 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.

Floyd G. Parker, Lakeland, FL, Daniel Scott.Hopkins, Lakeland, FL, David Knight Parker, Lighthouse Point, FL, (Kenneth James.Parker Daniel Knight Parker), Dara Jean, James aka Jimmy Boatright, Lakeland, FL, (Dawn Ashley Marie Dees, James Cash Boatright, Ava Mae Boatright & Abram Kenworth Boatright) Dean Joseph (Amy R.) Parker, Dustin A. Spradley, Sr. (Brandi Kirkland). Shelby R.Parker, Olivia K. Parker, Reilly P.Parker, Cooper C. Parker, Macie N Spradley, Cyrus D Spradley, Madison A. Spradley, Dustin A Spradley, Jr. and Maya A. Spradley.

Daryl (James J. aka Jim) Bacon, Jupiter Farms, FL

Dale Anne Lawler, Jupiter, FL,

Shain Lawler (Joseph) Baur, Keller, TX,(Collin G. Cheatham, Fort Worth,TX) Devin James.Baur & Ean Joseph.Baur),Kristian J. Lawler, Sackets Harbor, NY (Guinness), Sarah J. Lawler, Chester, VA, (Noah Thomas Lawler. & Ayla Noelle Lawler)

Dennis James (Hydeemaria) Parker,

Dane Justin. (Sammerra E.) Parker,Cordova,TN. (Ayden Grace Parker & Dash Jameson Parker) Stacey Lynn.(Joel) Rees, Olive Branch, MS.(Brynn Elizabeth Rees and Gage Parker Rees) Russel Quentin.(Lisa Marie) Clark, Round Lake, IL (Ryder Quentinr Clark) George Edward (Ashley Ann) Clark,Sioux Falls, SD {Neveah Jane Clark and Skye Elina Clark)

Darcy M. (Rolando aka “Rolly” Munoz,) Port St Lucie, FL

(Joshua Charles Beerman & Ashley Marie Munoz)

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday July 30th, 2021 at 2PM at the Lakeside Cemetery in Sackets Harbor.

The family would like to invite all of our family and friends to join us at The American Legion, Post 1757 at 3PM to “Celebrate the Life” of our Queen Mother!”

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.

Octalana was a 50 year member of, Vida Chapter 342

O.E.S. in 1999 PO Box118 Sackets Harbor, NY 13685

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the following:

American Legion Auxiliary

Harold W. Townsend, Post 1757 (a Corp)

209 Ambrose Street

Sackets Harbor, NY 13685

315-646-3530

In Remembrance of Octalana B Parker

Charter Member

Women Military Service For America Memorial

Her Service. Her Legacy

Memorial Ave& Schley Drive

Arlington, VA 22202

Phone: 707-892-2606

In Remembrance of Octalana Fanny Burnup

1/31/1944 - 7/16/1946

Honorable Discharge

Storekeeper 2nd Class

The Ladies Auxiliary S.H.

Volunteer Fire Department

112 N. Broad Street

Sackets Harbor, Ny 13685

Phone: 315-646-2770

Lifetime Member since 1959

In Remembrance of Octalana B.Parker

