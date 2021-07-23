Ogdensburg man charged 3 times in a week

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man was arrested three times in less than a week, each time in connection with some sort of weapon.

Ogdensburg police arrested 20-year-old Andrew Petrie Wednesday after he allegedly stole a rifle from Walmart in Ogdensburg.

Police say he was charged with burglary, petit larceny, and criminal possession of a weapon.

That same day, police had seized metal knuckles and a dagger from Petrie’s vehicle during a traffic stop.

He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property, and unlicensed operation.

And on July 17, Petrie was charged after allegedly menacing a person with an airsoft rifle.

He was released after arraignments in all three incidents.

