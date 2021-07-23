Paul B. Compeau, 100, of Brasher Falls

Mr. Paul B. Compeau, 100, passed away Friday morning, July 23, 2021, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Mr. Paul B. Compeau, 100, passed away Friday morning, July 23, 2021, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home and in keeping with Paul’s wishes there will be no calling hours. Paul’s graveside service with military honors will be held on Thursday July 29th at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Cemetery in Brasher Falls.

Paul was born in Brasher on January 14, 1921, son of the late Benjamin A. and Julia M. (Vice) Compo and he graduated from the Brasher- Stockholm School. For a short time, he worked at ALCOA before enlisting in the ARMY Air Force. He received his training from the ARMY Air Force Technical Training School in Lincoln, Nebraska and Douglas Aircraft Factory School in Long Beach, California.

He served as a Tech Sergeant in the US Army 5th Air Force in New Guinea and Philippine Islands from September 1943 to September 1945. During his overseas service, he logged a total flying time of 957 hours of which 415 hours were combat time. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal with two oak leaf clusters. Paul was honorably discharged on September 8, 1945.

On December 26, 1945, Paul married Catherine “Kate” Hourihan, and they began their life together raising a family. Paul and his wife were founders and owners of Massena Chrysler – Plymouth, Inc.; C & M Ford Inc., and Compeau Realty Corp. Inc., Massena until their retirement in 1988. They also were instrumental in developing the new football field at the present location at St. Lawrence Central School by donating all fill material for the field.

Dedicated, humble, hard- working, and involved; Paul was a true serviceman as he served on the SLC Board for 9 years, was the Director of NYS Auto Dealers, 12 years; a member of the American Legion Post #514, Winthrop for 75 years, where he was also a member of the Rifle Squad providing military honors for his fallen comrades, Charter Member VFW, North Lawrence, VFW #1143, Massena, Moose Lodge #110, Massena, Amvets #4, Massena, and the Elks #1902, Massena.

He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Kate; children, Phillip Paul Compeau and his wife Kathleen of Watertown, Michael James and his wife Penny of Occoquan, VA., Fred William Compeau of Moira, and Joan Marie Compeau and longtime friend Chad Gokey of Potsdam; grandchildren, Chris (Sarah) Compeau, Kelly (Katie) Compeau, Ben Compeau, and Jason Ashley (Jennifer Murphy); 9 great-grandchildren, brothers, Robert (Sharon) Compo, Lawrence Compeau, James Compeau; sister, Corrine Green and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Paul was predeceased by his daughter Ann on April 25, 1959; grandson, Anthony; great-grandson, Trevor; sister, Mary Shay; brothers, Lloyd, Kenneth, Carl, William, and brother Clarence in infancy.

For those wishing to express an act of kindness memorial contributions can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley Inc.

Memories and condolences can be shared with Paul’s family at www.hammillfh.com.

