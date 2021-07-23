Advertisement

Relief money still available for Watertown small businesses

Downtown Watertown
Downtown Watertown(wwny)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you own a small business in the city of Watertown, you may still be eligible for some free money from the federal government.

The city set aside 450,000 dollars of CARES Act funding to help 45 small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each business can receive up to ten-thousand dollars.

Submissions opened a month ago, but there’s still more cash to go around.

To qualify, you must have a business in city limits, employ fewer than 25 people, and retain the same number of employees for one year after the money is received.

City planner Geoffrey Urda said, “I would just encourage any business that’s curious about this program, even if you’re not sure if you’re eligible or not, to give us a call and ask us about it, because we are still accepting applications.”

The city will accept applications until the money is gone. Click this link for information on how to apply.

