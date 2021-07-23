Advertisement

Robert F. “Bob” Graves, 94, of Theresa

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Robert F. “Bob” Graves, 94, of New York State Rt. 37, passed away, Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY.

Born on July 14, 1927 in Clayton, NY, he was a son of Charles Edward and Grace Edna Ferguson Graves and he graduated from Sackets Harbor High School.

After graduating, he entered the US Navy and was Honorably Discharged.

Robert married Dorothy J. Ludlow on February 27, 1960 in Theresa, NY.

He was a farmer in his early years in Sackets Harbor, NY and Clayton, NY. He operated Zenda Farms, Clayton, NY, with his father and brothers, until 1951 when they continued to a farm in Orleans. He began working for St. Regis Paper Co., working in the coating department, retiring from Champion International Paper Co., Deferiet, NY.

Robert and Dorothy were members of the Theresa Bowling League for many years.

He enjoyed traveling, going to the casino and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Dorothy Graves and a son, David Graves, Theresa, NY; two brothers-in-law, Edward Ludlow and Harold Ludlow, Theresa, NY; a sister-in-law, Sandra Morris, Theresa, NY; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

His parents and three brothers, Richard, Hartley and John Graves, passed away previously.

There will be no services. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Donations may be made to Friends 4 Pound Paws, Inc. Rescue, 55 Owl Rd., PO Box 394, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

