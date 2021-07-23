State reports one coronavirus death on Thursday

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - There was just one COVID-19-related death in the state on Thursday. That matches the lowest it’s been since the pandemic began.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported the lone death Friday afternoon. That death was in Erie County.

On Thursday, the governor reported two deaths from the day before. They were in Nassau and Queens counties.

Cuomo also reported Friday that statewide COVID-19 positivity was just under 1.8 percent on Thursday and an average of almost 1.6 percent over the past seven days.

The governor continued to urge New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

“The vaccine is our fast track to the end of the tunnel and those who haven’t taken advantage of its availability should do so immediately,” Cuomo said. “Vaccination is safe, effective and it is the best way to keep the people you love safe. Don’t wait until it’s too late.”

The governor said as of Thursday, 71.5 percent of adult New Yorkers have had at least one vaccine dose and 66 percent are fully vaccinated.

Taking all ages into account, nearly 60 percent have had at lease one dose and close to 55 percent are fully vaccinated.

