TV Dinner: Ploughman’s Lunch

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, it’s more concept than recipe.

Chef Chris Manning introduces us to a Ploughman’s Lunch.

The idea goes back hundreds of years, when farmers would take their lunches out into the fields. They would have meat, some type of cheese, bread or crackers, fruit, and maybe pickles.

The chef prepared a north country version, with cheese curd, Croghan bologna, sliced deli ham, pickled eggs, garlic dill pickles, English muffins from Pearl’s Pastry Shoppe in Adams, fresh berries, and other goodies.

Watch the video to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.