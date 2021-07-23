Advertisement

TV Dinner: Ploughman’s Lunch

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, it’s more concept than recipe.

Chef Chris Manning introduces us to a Ploughman’s Lunch.

The idea goes back hundreds of years, when farmers would take their lunches out into the fields. They would have meat, some type of cheese, bread or crackers, fruit, and maybe pickles.

The chef prepared a north country version, with cheese curd, Croghan bologna, sliced deli ham, pickled eggs, garlic dill pickles, English muffins from Pearl’s Pastry Shoppe in Adams, fresh berries, and other goodies.

TV Dinner: Ploughman's Lunch
