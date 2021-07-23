Advertisement

Zacchino takes over as Fort Drum garrison commander

Col. James Zacchino Jr. accepts the unit colors as he takes command of the Fort Drum garrison...
Col. James Zacchino Jr. accepts the unit colors as he takes command of the Fort Drum garrison in a ceremony Friday.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new garrison commander at Fort Drum, one who is no stranger to the post.

Col. James J. Zacchino Jr. assumed command of the garrison in a ceremony on Friday.

He has spent time at Fort Drum in every decade since he first saw it in 1986. His father was a non-commissioned officer with the 10th Mountain Division. He attended Thousand Islands Central School for three years.

He returned to Fort Drum as an ROTC cadet in 1997 and a decade later as a member of the 10th Sustainment Brigade.

“Well, it’s very exciting,” Zacchino said. “One, the position and, most importantly, to be back in the north country. I’m very excited. It’s an opportunity that not many are given, so I don’t take it lightly, but lots of excitement because I get to work with great people.”

His father, who retired from Fort Drum as a first sergeant in 1989, attended the change of command ceremony.

Zacchino takes over from Col. Jeffery Lucas, who will be heading to the Pentagon for his new role as an adjutant general.

