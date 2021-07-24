Dean H. Thurheimer, 79, of Adams Center, NY, passed away on July 19th, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Dean H. Thurheimer, 79, of Adams Center, NY, passed away on July 19th, 2021.

Dean was born in Watertown, NY on March 30th, 1942, to Herbert C. and Mary Louise (Gorey) Thurheimer. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1960, and earned a BS in Pharmacy from Albany College of Pharmacy in 1965. Dean married Patricia J. Kendall, of Glens Falls, NY, on August 29th, 1964 at Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto in Albany, NY.

Dean worked for Kinney Drugs, Inc. for his 37 year career, retiring in 1997 as a supervising pharmacist and store manager. He was a much admired and respected boss, and to this day people remember him fondly as the best boss they’ve ever had.

Dean loved woodworking, and after retirement started his own business called Dean’s Toys, selling his handmade toys at craft fairs around the area for several years.

Dean spent 30 years as an adult volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America, first serving as a Webelos leader, then as Scout Master for Adams Center Troop 35. He also served on the Pack Committee, Troop Committee, District Activities Committee, and as District Training Chair and Staff for National Jamboree. He earned many awards, including Cub Training Award, Scout Training Award, NESA Scout Master of the Year, District Award of Merit, and The Silver Buffalo, a national level distinguished service award.

Dean was also very involved in community service. He served as a Fire Commissioner for Adams Center, on the Village of Adams Main Street Grant Steering Committee, Senior Housing Committee, and the South Jefferson Community Action Corp. He was very involved with the Rohde Center Food Pantry, and was instrumental in starting their fresh food and school supply giveaways. He was named South Jefferson Citizen of the Year in 2006.

Dean loved nature and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the time spent at his camp with family and friends. He also enjoyed camping, hiking, canoeing, and any other means of enjoying the great outdoors.

Dean was predeceased by his wife, Patricia, his sons Eric and Kurt, his parents, a brother, David, and a sister, Jean.

Dean is survived by his daughter Katherine Thurheimer and her husband Michael Eichner of Rochester, NY, daughters Keira Thurheimer and Karen Thurheimer of Adams Center, and son Kenneth Thurheimer of Chapel Hill, NC. Also sisters Judy (John) Jamieson, Janet (Mike) Eassa, Joanne (Steve) Mastascusa, Jill (Bob) Swank, a brother Donald Thurheimer, and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Sunday, August 1st, 2021 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., 214 Sterling St., Watertown, NY 13601. A reception will immediately follow in the lounge at Savory Downtown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Rohde Community Center (2 East Church St., Adams, NY, 13605), The JRC Foundation, Inc. (380 Gaffney Dr., Watertown, NY, 13601) or Hospice of Jefferson County (1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY, 13601). Online condolences to the family may be made at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

