Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids play host to Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs

By Rob Krone
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were playing at home Friday evening at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, hosting the Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs in a PGCBL Central Division contest.

Watertown starter Matthew Haines looking good early on, he gets Tyler Cannon to go down looking. Then it was Haines getting Cedric Rose swinging to end the top of the 2nd, keeping the game scoreless.

At the top of the 3rd, Haines runs into trouble with 2 runners aboard. Mike Becchetti gets all of his pitch and puts it over the wall in left center for a 3 run home run, putting Mohawk Valley on top 3-0.

Still in the 3rd inning, it was Rob Taylor with the rocket over the 3rd baseman’s glove for a base hit. Both Brady Fureno and Evan Barta score. 5-0 Diamond Dawgs.

Mohawk Valley wins 7-0.

Turning to the track, it will be a busy few weeks ahead at Evans Mills Raceway Park.

Saturday night, the track will have an inaugural flag raising ceremony for their brand new 90 foot flag pole that has taken a year and a half to complete.

And on August 7th, the raceway will be hosting a big monster truck event that will feature some of the biggest names in the sport along with some of the biggest trucks as well.

”We have the return of the two extreme Watertown chaos monster truck show. We have the return of the two time world champion Jimmy Cretin who will be in Bounty Hunter. His beautiful wife Dawn who will be in Scarlet Bandit. They’ll be a jet truck, they’ll be all sorts of entertainment for the entire family. Tickets are available on our website at www.evansmillsracwaypark.com. Click on the link, secure your tickets and come on out and enjoy the show with us august 7th,” said Peggy Gill of Evans Mills Raceway Park.

