Helen Stearns, formerly of Brasher Falls

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (WWNY) - Helen Stearns passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center and with her Son at her bedside.

She was born in Brasher Falls, NY, the daughter of Harold P. and Ellen Mary (Connolly) Kennehan. She graduated from St. Lawrence Central High School and became a teacher with her degree from SUNY Potsdam. Helen married Donald F. Stearns on 10/8/1976 at St. Patrick’s Chapel in Colton, NY. Don predeceased her on August 8, 2013. They shared 36 years, blessed with mutual respect and affection for each other.

She is survived by her brother and her Son, Father John Kennhan of Brasher Falls, and Patrick Stearns of Attleboro, MA.

Calling hours will be Monday, July 26th from 2-4 pm at the Hammill Funeral Home, Brasher Falls. A Mass will be at 11 am Tuesday, at St. Mary’s Church, Bruston. Burial will follow at the Brasher falls Cemetery.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

