Jasper R. Wilkie, 88, of Depauville

DEPAUVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Jasper R. Wilkie, 88, Depauville passed away at his home Friday evening, July 16, 2021.

He was born in Theresa September 8, 1932, son of Leamon S. and Persis A. Fitchette Wilkie and attended school in Clayton.

On January 23, 1952 he entered the US Air Force. Jasper received the National Defense Service and Good Conduct Medals and was honorably discharged as an Airman 1st Class on May 4, 1956.

He married Leona A. Weller at Christ Episcopal Church on May 29, 1953. Leona died April 20, 2019.

Jasper served the Town of Clayton for 32 years, the last 13 as Highway Superintendent, retiring in 1996. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church, Clayton and attended Depauville United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Depauville Volunteer Fire and was a former Chief. He was also a member of the Clayton Lions Club and a 50 year member of Clayton American Legion Colon Couch Post 821.

In his younger years Jasper enjoyed playing softball and was a pitcher. He and his wife, Leona, hosted many foreign exchange students and had kept in touch with them over the years. He was a Boy Scout Leader for many years and was very active in his community, especially in the political scene. The family cottage in Three Mile Bay was the scene of many happy family times. Jasper enjoyed motorcycling, skiing, running, hunting, fishing, and just being outside.

Jasper is survived by his four children, Dean A. Wilkie, Clayton, D. Cindy Wilkie, Copenhagen, Daniel R. and Brenda Wilkie, Depauville, and Decima A. and Edward “Chris” Chiasson, Carthage; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; sister Marlene, FL; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with his wife, Leona, he was predeceased by three brothers, Lyle, Richard, and Gareth and three sisters, Molly, Sheila, and Phyllis.

Jasper’s family will celebrate his life on Saturday, July 31, at Depauville Fire Hall from 2 - 5 PM. There will be a service at 2 PM with Rev. Earl LaLone, Depauville United Methodist Church, presiding. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to either Depauville United Methodist Church, c/o Clayton United Methodist Church, 324 John St., Clayton, NY 13624 or Depauville Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 99, Depauville, NY 13632.

