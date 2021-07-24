Lewis County’s 200th fair goes out with a bang

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Fair officials made sure to go out with a bang on the bicentennial’s final day.

It was demolition derby time, as drivers were wowing the packed grandstand crowd with plenty of lethal hits.

“For my team and I, we just aim to smash our vehicles. We really don’t aim to get anything in particular other than the mad dog, that seems to be the common theme for our team,” said driver Rachel Flynn.

Flynn is describing the biggest hit from every round, that driver designated as the ‘mad dog’.

Flynn got into the derby circuit through her husband Brandon when they were teens, competing side by side ever since.

“The first time she every demo’d, we were in the same heat and I hit her hard, pretty good, and she said it was probably the hardest hit she’s ever hit and she still won the heat afterwards, so first time demoing and win, that’s pretty good,” said Brandon Flynn.

For others like Dustin Snyder, it’s all about the adrenaline rush.

“You know, when you are in the car things change like that first hit, you open it up and it just changes out there, you don’t even realize,” said Snyder.

And as we wind down on Saturday night, officials say the 200th is one of the most trafficked they have ever seen.

“Absolutely a record year, I mean, we don’t sell admissions so we don’t have a good way of telling how many people we did have, but by talking to the vendors, they have been so happy, they have had a great week,” said Doug Hanno, the Lewis County Fair President.

And people are already looking forward to the fair’s 201st.

