Advertisement

Lewis County’s 200th fair goes out with a bang

Lewis County Fair officials made sure to go out with a bang on the bicentennial’s final day.
Lewis County Fair officials made sure to go out with a bang on the bicentennial’s final day.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County Fair officials made sure to go out with a bang on the bicentennial’s final day.

It was demolition derby time, as drivers were wowing the packed grandstand crowd with plenty of lethal hits.

“For my team and I, we just aim to smash our vehicles. We really don’t aim to get anything in particular other than the mad dog, that seems to be the common theme for our team,” said driver Rachel Flynn.

Flynn is describing the biggest hit from every round, that driver designated as the ‘mad dog’.

Flynn got into the derby circuit through her husband Brandon when they were teens, competing side by side ever since.

“The first time she every demo’d, we were in the same heat and I hit her hard, pretty good, and she said it was probably the hardest hit she’s ever hit and she still won the heat afterwards, so first time demoing and win, that’s pretty good,” said Brandon Flynn.

For others like Dustin Snyder, it’s all about the adrenaline rush.

“You know, when you are in the car things change like that first hit, you open it up and it just changes out there, you don’t even realize,” said Snyder.

And as we wind down on Saturday night, officials say the 200th is one of the most trafficked they have ever seen.

“Absolutely a record year, I mean, we don’t sell admissions so we don’t have a good way of telling how many people we did have, but by talking to the vendors, they have been so happy, they have had a great week,” said Doug Hanno, the Lewis County Fair President.

And people are already looking forward to the fair’s 201st.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, who died suddenly earlier this week. LTC Fielding...
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash between a bicycle and truck
Watertown woman killed in bike, pickup truck crash
Part of County Route 62 was shut down Friday night as crews respond to a rollover car crash.
Rollover crash in Hounsfield sends 2 to hospital
Andrew Petrie
Ogdensburg man charged 3 times in a week
Austin Curcuruto, drummer for the Oak Ridge Boys
Drummer with north country ties is the backbone for Oak Ridge Boys

Latest News

The 9th annual Shootin’ Traps for Trips event was back raising money for the Volunteer...
Shooting Traps for Volunteer Transportation Center trips
The town of Massena gets yet another pre-fishing tournament. And it is lined up to cast off in...
More pro fishing is headed to Massena
Demonstrators continue to bring history to life in Sackets Harbor.
War of 1812 demonstration in Sackets Harbor brings history to life
A group of north country artists put together a pop-up market in Watertown’s Public Square...
Pop-up in Watertown’s Public Square has people shopping local art