Lowville man arrested on drug charges as vehicle gets stuck on private property

WATSON, New York (WWNY) - An intoxicated man was arrested for getting his vehicle stuck on private property, with methamphetamine inside.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Jack Simpson of Lowville drove through a posted barrier onto private property in the Town of Watson Friday morning.

When officers responded, they found Simpson’s vehicle immobile in the wooded area with meth, scales and packaging inside.

Simpson went on to fail field sobriety tests on scene and was taken into custody.

He is charged with Criminal Trespassing in the 3rd Degree, a B misdemeanor, Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, an A misdemeanor, Driving with Ability Impaired by Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 1st Degree, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree, a Class B felony, and Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd Degree, an A misdemeanor.

