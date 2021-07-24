Advertisement

Man airlifted, another injured in Alexandria Bay crash

A crash in Alexandria Bay leaves at least two people injured.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - A crash in Alexandria Bay leaves at least two people injured.

A call for help came in just after 3 PM Saturday afternoon for a two-car crash on State Route 12 near Price Chopper.

A driver was reported to be entrapped in his vehicle and another man was reported to have chest injuries.

One person was seen being airlifted and other ambulances were on scene to assist Alex Bay Fire Department and emergency crews.

State Police are working to provide more details. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

