Advertisement

Martin S. Manley, 79, of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Martin S. Manley, age 79, of Norfolk, New York passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at his...
Martin S. Manley, age 79, of Norfolk, New York passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at his residence while surrounded by his family.(Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Martin S. Manley, age 79, of Norfolk, New York passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at his residence while surrounded by his family. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.garnerfh.com for the Manley family.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

The Watertown Rapids were playing at home Friday evening at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds, hosting...
Friday Sports: Watertown Rapids play host to Mohawk Valley Diamond Dawgs
Part of County Route 62 was shut down Friday night as crews respond to a rollover car crash.
Rollover crash in Hounsfield brings closes down part of County Route 62
Drummer with north country ties is the backbone for Oak Ridge Boys
Drummer with north country ties is the backbone for Oak Ridge Boys
Zacchino takes over as Fort Drum garrison commander

Obituaries

60th edition of Seaway Festival starts Saturday
Relief money still available for Watertown small businesses
Blast from the Past: Tall ships in Kingston, ON
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
Some lawmakers say more transparency is needed on Watertown City Council
Austin Curcuruto, drummer for the Oak Ridge Boys
Drummer with north country ties is the backbone for Oak Ridge Boys