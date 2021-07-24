Martin S. Manley, 79, of Norfolk

Martin S. Manley, age 79, of Norfolk, New York passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at his residence while surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORFOLK, New York (WWNY) - Martin S. Manley, age 79, of Norfolk, New York passed away on Friday, July 23, 2021 at his residence while surrounded by his family. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.garnerfh.com for the Manley family.

