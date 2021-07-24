Mary Diane Phillips-Daymont, 65, of Sackets Harbor, passed away at her home July 23, 2021, surrounded by her family. (Source: Funeral Home)

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Mary Diane Phillips-Daymont, 65, of Sackets Harbor, passed away at her home July 23, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Mary Diane was born May 24, 1956 in Watertown, daughter of George H. and Carolyn F. (Dempster) Phillips. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy and Hartwick College, with a bachelors of arts in English. Mary Diane began her teaching career at Immaculate Heart Academy. She was an English teacher at Watertown Correctional Facility and Cape Vincent Correctional Facility for thirty years, retiring in 2018.

On December 27, 2003 she married Lester Daymont at their home. The marriage was later blessed at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church.

Mary Diane was a communicant of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, a member of the Altar Rosery Society and a Lector. She volunteered for the Sackets Harbor Historical Museum, the Pickering Beach Museum and the Hay Memorial Library. Mary Diane loved traveling worldwide, cruses and kayaking.

Surviving besides her husband Les are two brothers, Peter (Bonita), Mark (Gwendolyn), all of Sackets Harbor, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, three step-sons, nine step grandchildren, and her beloved dog Sparky Daymont. Two brothers Paul and James died before her.

Calling hours will be Wednesday 4-7 pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Thursday at 10 am at St. Andrew’s Church in Sackets Harbor with Rev. Donald Robinson and Rev. Douglas Comstock officiating. Burial will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Sackets Harbor. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., East Syracuse, NY 13057 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

