More pro fishing is headed to Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - The town of Massena gets yet another pre-fishing tournament. And it is lined up to cast off in 2022.

The Major League Fishing Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Tournament announced Thursday it will cap off in Massena August 16th- 21st of next summer.

On the Major League Fishing page, Don Meissner, Massena’s Fishing Director, said the town is proud to have been selected for the tournament and can’t wait to host the title anglers.

This won’t be the first time that tournament has come to the area. This Thursday, the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit will make a stop on the St. Lawrence River.

This all comes as the town just officially unveiled it’s new intake boat launch.

