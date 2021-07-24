Advertisement

No investigation into COVID-19 nursing home deaths, Stefanik reacts

The Department of Justice will not be looking further into nursing home deaths in New York.
The Department of Justice will not be looking further into nursing home deaths in New York.(wwny)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Department of Justice will not be looking further into nursing home deaths in New York.

On Friday, the Justice Department said it will not be opening a civil rights investigation into government-run nursing homes in the state regarding COVID-19 response.

During the Trump Administration, the Department of Civil Rights requested data from New York nursing homes to question if Cuomo’s rule about accepting residents who were hospitalized for the virus inadvertently caused more deaths in the care facilities.

The justice Department says it reviewed that data and will not need to perform the investigation.

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released a statement in response to this news, you can read her full release below:

“This decision from President Biden’s Department of Justice makes President Biden complicit in the criminal corruption scandal and coverup of deaths of thousands of vulnerable seniors. New Yorkers deserve answers and accountability. I was the first member of Congress to call for an investigation into Governor Cuomo’s corrupt criminal coverup and I will continue to fight for the families who lost loved ones because of the cruelty and corruption of our Governor.”

“I call on the DOJ Inspector General to look into this matter. What did Governor Cuomo promise President Joe Biden in his White House meeting? And how can the DOJ not investigate such a blatantly criminal coverup?

“Tens of thousands of heartbroken New Yorkers are counting on us to deliver justice for their loved ones. We will never give up.”

