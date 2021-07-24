Patricia L. “Aunt Pat” Frary, 101, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Frary passed away on Saturday Morning, July 24, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Patricia L. “Aunt Pat” Frary, age 101, will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 1:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, from 12:00PM up until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Ogdensburgh Cemetery. Mrs. Frary passed away on Saturday Morning, July 24, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg.

She is survived by her children, Peter Frary and his wife, Cynthia, of Rochester, NY and her daughter, Sandra Parker and her husband, James, of Rochester, NY; her grandchildren, Stephanie and Michael Frary and Colin, Matthew, and Katie Parker and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased two brothers, George E. LaFountain and Ralph B. LaFountain and three sisters, Nancy M. LaFountain, Gwendolyn Orton and Helena Dorrf.

Pat was born on September 5, 1919, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of William Clifford and Jane Plumb LaFountain. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy. She married Irvin L. Frary on September 13, 1951, in Camdon, NY. He predeceased her on October 27, 1990. Patricia worked at the Surprise Store in the children’s department until its closing and later worked at the National Army Store. Patricia volunteered her time after retirement at the Neighborhood Center.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles, and long walks. Donations may be made in her memory to St. Josephs Home Foundation, 950 Linden Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfraryfuneralhomes.com.

