Pop-up in Watertown’s Public Square has people shopping local art

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A group of north country artists put together a pop-up market in Watertown’s Public Square Saturday morning.

The North Country Arts Council hosted the pop-up where handmade ceramics, jewelry, paintings, drawings and soaps were for sale.

Artists say they are still recovering from the pandemic, so these shops are great for getting people interested in their original works.

They say purchasing local art is so special because it not only helps your friends and neighbors, it also means you’re getting a unique piece with ties to the area.

“If you want something original these are the places to go! If you’re going to buy somebody something they want to remember, buy them something original, not something everybody else has,” said Ron McGregor, an artist with the North Country Arts Council.

If you missed this pop-up market, don’t worry! There is another one next weekend July 31st at the Rustic Golf Course on Pillar Point that goes from 1- AM - 2 PM.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.