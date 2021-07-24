Advertisement

Rollover crash in Hounsfield brings closes down part of County Route 62

Part of County Route 62 was shut down Friday night as crews respond to a rollover car crash.
By Emily Griffin and Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Part of County Route 62 was shut down Friday night as crews respond to a rollover car crash.

The call came in around 8:15 PM

Initial reports say the vehicle rolled into a barn in the town of Hounsfield, not far off the intersection with County Route 66.

Our reporter on scene wasn’t able to see much as the road was closed far from the accident, but she reports seeing emergency responders by the Painfull Acres Amish Furniture Building.

A helicopter and ambulances were called to the scene.

First responders weren’t able to give us much information as they worked.

We will update this story as details become available.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

