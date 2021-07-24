Shooting Traps for Volunteer Transportation Center trips

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The 9th annual Shootin’ Traps for Trips event was back raising money for the Volunteer Transportation Center!

The Carthage Rod and Gun Club hosted the 50 Bird Shoot fundraiser.

There were several categories for more than 80 shooters to compete in and plenty of prizes. But the biggest win goes to the VTC, which ended up raising about $4,000.

That money will go toward assisting people in the north country who need a lift to wellness destinations.

But if shooting traps isn’t your strong suit, another upcoming event is set to benefit the VTC. It’s the annual Spoker Ride! A 50, 30, or 10 mile bike ride that will take place in Sackets Harbor july 31st.

For more information about that, visit volunteertransportationcenter.org.

Thank you to the VTC Foundation Director Jeremiah Papineau for sending us the photos above from the event.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.