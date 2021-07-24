Advertisement

Shooting Traps for Volunteer Transportation Center trips

The 9th annual Shootin’ Traps for Trips event was back raising money for the Volunteer...
The 9th annual Shootin’ Traps for Trips event was back raising money for the Volunteer Transportation Center!(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - The 9th annual Shootin’ Traps for Trips event was back raising money for the Volunteer Transportation Center!

The Carthage Rod and Gun Club hosted the 50 Bird Shoot fundraiser.

There were several categories for more than 80 shooters to compete in and plenty of prizes. But the biggest win goes to the VTC, which ended up raising about $4,000.

That money will go toward assisting people in the north country who need a lift to wellness destinations.

But if shooting traps isn’t your strong suit, another upcoming event is set to benefit the VTC. It’s the annual Spoker Ride! A 50, 30, or 10 mile bike ride that will take place in Sackets Harbor july 31st.

For more information about that, visit volunteertransportationcenter.org.

Thank you to the VTC Foundation Director Jeremiah Papineau for sending us the photos above from the event.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, who died suddenly earlier this week. LTC Fielding...
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash between a bicycle and truck
Watertown woman killed in bike, pickup truck crash
Part of County Route 62 was shut down Friday night as crews respond to a rollover car crash.
Rollover crash in Hounsfield sends 2 to hospital
Andrew Petrie
Ogdensburg man charged 3 times in a week
Austin Curcuruto, drummer for the Oak Ridge Boys
Drummer with north country ties is the backbone for Oak Ridge Boys

Latest News

Lewis County Fair officials made sure to go out with a bang on the bicentennial’s final day.
Lewis County’s 200th fair goes out with a bang
The town of Massena gets yet another pre-fishing tournament. And it is lined up to cast off in...
More pro fishing is headed to Massena
Demonstrators continue to bring history to life in Sackets Harbor.
War of 1812 demonstration in Sackets Harbor brings history to life
A group of north country artists put together a pop-up market in Watertown’s Public Square...
Pop-up in Watertown’s Public Square has people shopping local art