Advertisement

War of 1812 demonstration in Sackets Harbor brings history to life

Demonstrators continue to bring history to life in Sackets Harbor.
Demonstrators continue to bring history to life in Sackets Harbor.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Demonstrators continue to bring history to life in Sackets Harbor.

It was the 2nd opportunity of the summer for visitors to get up close and personal with volunteer re-enactors showing military and civilian life of 200 years ago on the Sackets Harbor Battlefield.

One of the day’s presentations was the making of char cloth, used during the War of 1812 to help start fires.

Soldiers would place a piece of cloth inside a small tin with a hole in it, throwing it on the coals to heat them up.

“And after the oxygen leaves the little tin right here, we have something that can hold a single spark, so they would use flint and steel and that means just one spark on that char cloth is enough to start a fire,” said James Gray, a seasonal interpreter.

Gray says this is just one of the many things volunteers can teach visitors. You can see them back in action September 4th and 25TH.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lieutenant Colonel Benjamin Fielding, who died suddenly earlier this week. LTC Fielding...
10th Mountain Battalion commander dies suddenly
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash between a bicycle and truck
Watertown woman killed in bike, pickup truck crash
Part of County Route 62 was shut down Friday night as crews respond to a rollover car crash.
Rollover crash in Hounsfield sends 2 to hospital
Andrew Petrie
Ogdensburg man charged 3 times in a week
Austin Curcuruto, drummer for the Oak Ridge Boys
Drummer with north country ties is the backbone for Oak Ridge Boys

Latest News

The 9th annual Shootin’ Traps for Trips event was back raising money for the Volunteer...
Shooting Traps for Volunteer Transportation Center trips
Lewis County Fair officials made sure to go out with a bang on the bicentennial’s final day.
Lewis County’s 200th fair goes out with a bang
The town of Massena gets yet another pre-fishing tournament. And it is lined up to cast off in...
More pro fishing is headed to Massena
A group of north country artists put together a pop-up market in Watertown’s Public Square...
Pop-up in Watertown’s Public Square has people shopping local art